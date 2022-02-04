KILLEEN, Texas – The majority of operations scheduled for Saturday for the City of Killeen will continue as normal, following a winter weather event across the city.

The Killeen Police and Fire Departments confirm there are less icy patches, so the roadways are not as dangerous. They are still asking travelers to practice extreme caution if they must travel.

Killeen Police report there were less than two dozen serious accidents from Wednesday through Friday, and Killeen Fire said they took about ten additional calls per day during this weather event. Killeen FD has also reduced the number of booster trucks they will have on the roads to two.

The Public Works department laid out about 85 tons of sand overnight, and reports no major water main breaks. The Water and Sewer staff is monitoring our water system in several locations in case there are any emergency shutoffs needed. Additional employees are also assisting with incoming phone calls and prepared to respond to any water main breaks, if necessary.

All Saturday events at the Recreation Center and libraries will continue, although some on an amended schedule. All flights at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport are canceled for Friday, but will continue Saturday.

As a reminder, due to the dangerous conditions and for the safety of our crews, there will be no trash collection service this week for those residents who have a normal Friday schedule. All residents who have Friday trash service will be permitted to place additional waste at the curb during next Friday’s February 11th collection at no additional cost. The Killeen Transfer Station will also be open to the public between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5th, and residential customers can dispose of waste at no charge. We apologize for the inconvenience, but safety is the city’s number one priority.

Road updates: The N W.S. Young bridge remains closed due to icing. The section of old FM-440 Road, near W Central Texas Expressway, between McDonalds and Raising Canes, is closed. The intersection at W.S. Young Drive and Rancier Avenue has been in flash mode, and the City’s traffic technicians will work to fix the issue. Interstate 14 has been freezing over.

As a reminder, the city will open a warming center again Friday night, and will open earlier than previously reported. The center locations and hours are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 4, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. , Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E), dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m.

Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E), dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard)

Source: City of Killeen