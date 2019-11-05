Motel 6 robbery leaves Bryan PD searching for suspect

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police report responding to an aggravated robbery at a Motel 6.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:00 a.m. to the Motel 6, located at 3113 East State Highway 21 on November 5th.

An unknown suspect entered an open motel room door and demanded money from the two occupants inside. During the robbery, the suspect displayed a firearm and then fled on foot with personal items belonging to the victim.

No one was injured during this incident..

The case has been turned over to the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).