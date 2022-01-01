KILLEEN, Texas – The mother of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Killeen two years ago is speaking out, demanding answers and calling for justice.

Police say on December 28th 2019 Lou Matthew Busby was shot after leaving a party. It happened around 1 a.m. on the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop. When officers arrived, they found Busby inside his car with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Killeen Police Department posted an interview on YouTube with his mother, who says she just wants answers.

“I want justice for my son, I want answers, just I’m begging you, whoever did this, you took my baby, I live my life for him I’m asking you to please come forward,” said Busby’s mother.

Police say an older white sedan was seen in the area of the shooting.

If you know anything about this case contact the Police Department or Crime Stoppers.