MADISON COUNTY, Texas – A mother and son from Madison County have been tracked by authorities and were arrested Wednesday in Lapel, Indiana.

Justin Weber and Charlotte Collins are from Midway, Texas. Weber had five outstanding felony warrants – including one for possession of a controlled substance and three separate warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was considered a fugitive for dodging his court dates on the felony chages.

Charlotte Collins, Weber’s mother, had an active felony warrant out of Madison County for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a fugitive from justice.



Justin Weber (left) and Charlotte Collins. (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The Madison County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Lapel Police Department, the Madison County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department, the Ingalls Police Department, the Pendleton Police Department, the Edgewood Police Department, and the Indiana State Police in this case.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is currently making arrangements to extradite both Weber and Collins back to Texas.

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office