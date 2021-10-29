Motion to dismiss hearing scheduled for suspect in Vanessa Guillen case

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing to discuss a motion to dismiss criminal charges against Cecily Aguilar.

In July, a federal grand has returned a new eleven count indictment against Cecily Ann Aguilar for her alleged part in the disposal of the body of Vanessa Guillen who was killed on Fort Hood and her body buried off post.

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

During the hearing at the U.S. District Court Western District in Waco, Judge Alan Albright will hear arguments from the defense.

Aguilar’s attorneys say the charges against her lack specificity, fail to state an offense, and many are multiplicitous.

This is not the first time Aguilar’s defense team has tried to get charges against her thrown out. Earlier this year a judge refused to throw out a confession of her participation in helping hide the crime.

According to an earlier criminal complaint, Robinson told Aguilar he killed Guillen by striking her in the head with a hammer on April 22.

Aguilar then reportedly helped him dispose of the body, which she reportedly recognized as Guillen.

Aguilar had entered a plea of not guilty following the original charges.

Robinson killed himself July 1, 2020, the day Guillén’s remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, officials said. The remains were identified as Guillén’s on July 6, 2020.