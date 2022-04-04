MADISON COUNTY / FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcycle goes through three Central Texas counties.

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Saturday that this pursuit came to a safe ending for everyone involved.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that the suspect, identified as Mirch Alihodzit, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson northbound on Interstate 45. The pursuit started at Mile Marker #170, and was stopped in Navarro County.

Texas DPS will be handling the investigation, any information, and all charges against Alihozdit.