Motorcycle driver dead after collision with pickup truck

WACO, Texas – A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a pickup truck.

Waco Police officers were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the intersection of N. 30th Street and Gorman Avenue in reference to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to reports, the motorcycle was traveling east on Gorman Avenue and the truck was traveling south on N. 30th Street when the two collided in the intersection.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital, where he later died. Justice of the Peace Hensley was notified about the investigation, and as a result an autopsy was ordered for the motorcycle drive. He has been identified as 61-year-old Mark Barnes, of Waco.

The cause and factors behind the collision are still under investigation, and no charges have been filed. To assist with the call, the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, the Waco Fire Department, and AMR were also sent to the collision.

Source: Waco Police Department