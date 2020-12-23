Motorcycle rider dies after weekend crash in Killeen

One of the riders of a motorcycle that crashed this weekend in Killeen has died.

Police say 55-year-old James Allen Davis, Jr. succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

Davis was on the motorcycle when it lost control on Lake Road Dec. 20th and struck a curb. The collision threw him from the vehicle.

He was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with severe injuries. Then later transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.