LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Motorcycle rider dies after weekend crash in Killeen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the riders of a motorcycle that crashed this weekend in Killeen has died.

Police say 55-year-old James Allen Davis, Jr. succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

Davis was on the motorcycle when it lost control on Lake Road Dec. 20th and struck a curb. The collision threw him from the vehicle.

He was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with severe injuries.  Then later transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for further treatment. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

January 01 2021 12:00 am

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected