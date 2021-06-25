Motorcycle rider in critical condition after afternoon crash

A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash Friday afternoon on FM-2837 – near Church Road, west of Woodway. A motorcycle traveling northbound crashed into the barrier after attempting to pass a vehicle and return to its lane of travel.

The motorcycle rider sustained injuries, and was transported by air to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sources: Lorena Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety