Motorcycle rider killed in collision

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway Monday morning for a major accident. A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 2700 block of North Harvey Mitchell.

A Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound in the 2700 block of North Harvey Mitchell and failed to yield right of way while making a left turn, causing the Pathfinder to collide with the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Robert Haveron, of Bryan. There were no other injuries reported. The driver of the Pathfinder was cited for Fail to Yield Right of Way – Vehicle Turning Left.

Source: Bryan Police Department