Motorcyclist critically injured in Highway 6 crash

The Department of Public Safety reports the operator of a motorcycle was in critical condition after a crash Sunday night on Highway 6 in McLennan County.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the crash occurred about 8:00 p.m. on State Highway 6 near Baylor Camp Road.

A Honda motorcycle was going south when its operator attempted to pass a vehicle by entering the northbound lane and crashed into a GMC Sierra that was going north.

The motorcyclist was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco.

His identity had not been released as of Monday morning.