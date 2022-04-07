KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 25-year-old man is dead in a Killeen crash.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:57 a.m. Wednesday to the 4900 block of South Clear Creek Road in reference to a major crash. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a collision.

The preliminary investigation showed a blue Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound in the inside lane. A black Jeep SUV was also traveling southbound in the inside lane, in front of the Suzuki. The Suzuki failed to control its speed and hit the Jeep from behind.

The driver of the Suzuki, identified as Yorluis Cruz, succumbed to his injuries on the scene and was pronounced dead at 2:00 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

This investigation is ongoing by the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit.