MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.

As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, he traveled wide and crashed into a guardrail. Laney was pronounced dead on scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Sam Berry. Next of kin have been notified.

Texas DPS says this crash investigation is still active and open.