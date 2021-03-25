Motorcyclist dies in Coryell County accident

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded Tuesday evening to a report of an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

A 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup driven by a 73-year-old Copperas Cove woman was stopped on Willow Loop at the intersection of FM-116. A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 55-year-old Billy Ray Miller, of Copperas Cove, was traveling southbound on FM-116 approaching Willow Loop.

The driver of the Dodge failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and pulled into the path of the Harley Davidson. The Harley Davidson collided with the Dodge pickup truck’s rear left side. Miller was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple for incapacitating injuries. Miller succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety