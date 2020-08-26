Motorcyclist dies in vehicle accident

WACO, Texas – A 32-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident involving an older model sedan and motorcycle.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Parker Springs Drive and China Spring Road on Tuesday evening.

All of the southbound side at Parker Springs is completely closed off. They expect the road to be reopened by 7:30 pm. A northbound lane of China Spring Road is closed off, as well.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident, but at this time they believe there will be no charges moving filed regarding the accident.

Police are asking drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists on the road, and to be aware of their surroundings.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Waco Police Department