Motorcyclist dies in vehicle accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – A 32-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident involving an older model sedan and motorcycle. 

The accident occurred at the intersection of Parker Springs Drive and China Spring Road on Tuesday evening.

All of the southbound side at Parker Springs is completely closed off. They expect the road to be reopened by 7:30 pm. A northbound lane of China Spring Road is closed off, as well. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident, but at this time they believe there will be no charges moving filed regarding the accident. 

Police are asking drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists on the road, and to be aware of their surroundings. 

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Waco Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44