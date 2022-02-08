BRYAN, Texas – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers responded to a collision Monday night, which involved an vehicle and a motorcycle in the 3900 block of South Texas Avenue – near Brookside Drive. This caused traffic delays and road closures in the area.

The department posted on social media Tuesday morning that the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department