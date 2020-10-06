Motorcyclist killed in Waco Lakeshore Drive crash

Waco police report a 28-year-old man was killed Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a car in the 2700 block of West Lakeshore Drive.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said the crash occurred about 7:55 p.m. in front of the Pecan Ridge Apartments.

He reports the motorcycle was going east and a Kia passenger car was going west on Lakeshore, when the driver of the Kia made a left turn to enter the apartment complex.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Kia.

The motorcycle operator was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.

The accident remained under investigation Tuesday morning with no charges filed at that time.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.