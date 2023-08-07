HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of Sunday night, the Mt. Calm Fire in Hill County is 110 acres and is 95 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Firefighters continue to patrol the fire area, and are checking for hotspots near containment lines.

Texas A&M Forest Service originally responded to a request for assistance in Hill County on Saturday. The fire was an estimated 50 acres.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.