Multi-agency search underway for Limestone County aggravated assault suspect

MEXIA, Texas- Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is heading the investigation that left one man behind bars for multiple counts of aggravated assault.

On February 2nd, Mexia Police Department responded to a call in regards to a disturbance in progress at a residence outside the City of Mexia in Limestone County.

Traffic was restricted, by law enforcement, along FM 1365 to facilitate operations during the incident.

The multi-agency effort included the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Corrections, the Wortham Police Department, the Mexia Police Department, the Mexia Fire/Rescue Department.

The agencies engaged in a detailed search of the area around the residence in an effort to locate an alleged suspect.

The search included helicopter, drone, and ground assets.

The suspect, identified as Lee Erler, is suspected of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

One individual was transported from the scene of the incident to Parkview Regional Hospital with injuries, but is currently listed in stable condition.

An arrest was made near the scene which was not related to the original disturbance call.

The scene was declared secure at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is the leading agency in this on-going case.

Police are still searching for the suspect.