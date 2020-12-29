Multiple agencies locate and arrest ATM bandits

KILLEEN / WACO, Texas – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department and FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force located two men with active federal arrest warrants issued out of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas – Waco Division.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were dispatched to the BanCorpSouth Bank, located at 661 W. Central Texas Expressway, in reference to an ATM alarm.

When officers arrived, an officer witnessed an individual in a vehicle allegedly tampering with the ATM. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the occupants refused, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. After several moments, the vehicle came to a stop. All three occupants of the vehicle exited and evaded on foot.

Officers located one of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Howard Lee Jordan, who was placed into custody without incident. Jordan was transported to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Further investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department, Killeen Police Department and FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force identified the other two suspects.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for Maurice Allen Harris and Christopher Anthony George for violations of 18 USC Section 2113(a) – Bank Robbery- and for 18 USC Section 371 – Conspiracy.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, a joint effort with members of the Killeen Police Department and FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force located Harris and George at their place of employment and placed them into custody without incident.

All three suspects are charged by a federal criminal complaint. They are currently in the McLennan County Jail, where they remain pending initial appearances in federal court in Waco.

Source: Killeen Police Department