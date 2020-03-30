Multiple agencies respond to fight in Golinda

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to break up a large fight at the Country Store and Cafe in Golinda Monday morning.

The fight broke out about 11:00 a.m. and involved an estimated fifteen people.

Falls County deputies responded, then asked for outside assistance for more manpower.

Units from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Robinson Police Department responded to assist.

Some of those involved were believed to be part of a construction crew.

Though there were reports of broomsticks or shovel handles being involved, there were not believed to have been any serious injuries.