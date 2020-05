MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- McLennan County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in reference to a local sting operation.

An app was used in an undercover operation, in which each suspect believed they were communicating with a 16-year-old girl, but ultimately they were communicating with an investigator.

Some suspects were interested in sexual relations, while others were willing to pay.

Charges range from online solicitation of a minor to prostitution of a minor.