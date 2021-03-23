Multiple arrests made in Belton family disturbance

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department arrested two people Monday morning on charges related to placing a plastic bag over the head of a four-year-old child.

30-year-old Caleob Levalley was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and 40-year-old Marquis Trevino was arrested for failing to report abuse of a child. Levalley and Trevino are both from Belton, and are in the Bell County Jail.

Caleob Anthony Levalley. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

These charges are related to a family disturbance which occurred in the 800 block of N. Beal Street

on January 30th. At this time, 55-year-old Gilbert Trevino, 24-year-old Jacob Trevino, and

22-year-old Trevor Trevino – all from Belton – were arrested on aggravated assault charges related to the beating of Levalley with brass knuckles and a vacuum. An investigation into the beating of Levalley revealed it occurred in retaliation for his assault of the child.

Following the beating, Levalley was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators issued a warrant to arrest Levalley after determining the cause of the disturbance.

The child is okay, and did not need additional medical treatment.

Source: Belton Police Department