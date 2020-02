WACO, Texas – A multiple-car collision has occurred on northbound Interstate 35, after Highway 84, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

All main lanes are currently closed, but the northbound Highway 84 exit is open.

TX-DOT says it is taking close to an hour to go twelve miles right now.

FOX44 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will have more information as it becomes availble.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation