Multiple drug warrants served in Bellmead after overdose fatality

BELLMEAD, Texas – Three arrest warrants have been served after a Bellmead woman dies from a suspected drug overdose.

Bellmead Police, EMS and ambulance personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unresponsive person Saturday at a residence in the 200 block on Calvery Street in Bellmead.

When units arrived, emergency personnel found a 40-year-old woman unconscious from a suspected drug overdose. CPR and other lifesaving measures were implemented, but were

unsuccessful.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas for an inquest by order of Justice of the Peace David Pareya.

A search warrant for the premises was obtained – and drugs, including methamphetamine, were

recovered. As a result of the search warrant, three felony warrants for Possession of Controlled

Substances were obtained.

The three arrest warrants were served Tuesday morning by Bellmead investigators and uniformed personnel. A fourth person was arrested at the scene on drug charges.

Four men were arrested and transported to the McLennan County Jail:

68-year-old Johnny Wallace 60-year-old Danny Kelly 57-year-old James Hooper 27-year-old Ozzy Isbell

The deceased individual has been identified as 40-year-old Sarah Bradburry, of Bellmead.

Source: Bellmead Police Department