Multiple drugs found after Temple traffic stop

A Wednesday night traffic stop led a Temple police officer to recover multiple types of drugs.

Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said it was about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday that an officer noted a vehicle weaving through traffic lanes near the 9300 block of West Adams.

He made a stop of the vehicle and found that the driver did not have any identification on him, but told the officer he was Charles Edward Dekock and gave his date of birth.

The officer found that he had multiple convictions for driving without a valid license and he was taken into custody.

Officers then searched his vehicle and found marijuana, a brown powder that tested a presumptive positive for PCP, and a crystal-like substance which tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail without incident