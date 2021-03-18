Multiple drugs seized in Laguna Park area sweep

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Over four grams of methamphetimine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were seized in a Bosque County drug sweep.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deployed its Narcotics Enforcement Team Wednesday to the Laguna Park area for traffic enforcement and criminal interdiction. Team members consisting of narcotics investigators, K-9 and patrol deputies conducted multiple traffic stops with a focus on interrupting narcotics use, possession, and trafficking – as well as the location and apprehension of wanted suspects and the enforcement of traffic violations.

During this assignment, deputies conducted 32 traffic stops resulting in:

Two arrests for possession of methamphetimine.

Two citations for possession drug paraphernalia.

Seven vehicle searches.

Three K-9 deployments.

Eight citations for traffic violations.

29 warnings for traffic violations.

Deputies seized over four grams of methamphetimine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team will be now deployed for this assignment periodically in other areas of the county. These assignments will be conducted randomly in respect to day, time, and location.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office