(FOX 44) – Multiple Central Texas fire departments and Sheriff’s deputies team up to take down a fully-engulfed house fire.

During the storms around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to provide mutual aid to the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department, the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department. The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department and the West Shore Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

(Courtesy: China Spring Volunteer Fire Department)

A decision was made to activate the McLennan County Fire Protection Association’s Tender Task Force due to the need of water and the distance from the nearest hydrant to the scene. A call was put out, and the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, the Lorena Fire Department, and the Beverly Hills Fire Department all responded – with more departments on standby.

The Heart of Texas Fire Corps also responded and provided rehab, food and water. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Bosque County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.

The scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Friday.