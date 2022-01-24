KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads this week as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen.

Here is a list of the scheduled closures until January 28:

· U.S. Grant Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

· Robert E. Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

· Nimitz Drive, from Lake Road to Shoemaker Drive

· Eisenhower Drive, from Willowbend Drive to General Drive

· Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

· Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

· Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive

· Kirk Avenue, from Willow Bend Drive to Sierra Drive

· Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive

· Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

· Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

· Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive

· Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive

· Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

· Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court

· Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court

· Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive

· Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive

· Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

Repairs are being made to the sidewalks, curbs and streets in these areas. Personnel and equipment need to enter the roadway to complete this work.

The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Travelers should anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.

Source: City of Killeen