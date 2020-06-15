Multiple shell casings found outside Club Krush, no victims reported

WACO, Texas-Waco Police are actively investigating after a shooting outside of a club on June 13th.

Waco PD officers were dispatched to Club Krush: The New Offset at 641 Ruby Ave in reference to a shooting around 3:15 a.m.

After arriving on scene, officers located multiple shell casings of multiple calibers, broken glass, and traces of blood in the roadway.

No witnesses were located and no victims were reported in shooting.

This is the second shooting in this area in 2 weeks, but at this time it is unknown whether the 2 are connected.