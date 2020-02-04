Multiple students charged after bus stop fight

KILLEEN, Texas- Five students are being charged after an altercation at the bus stop early Tuesday morning.

The altercation took place between students at a bus stop at the intersection of Little Rock and Ledgestone.

Five students from Gateway Middle School were held for disruption of transportation and mutual affray.

They have been released to their parents.

Four others from Gateway High were charged with disruption as well.

The altercation began when students started arguing with one another and a fight broke out.

No students were injured.

Killeen ISD does not condone this type of behavior, therefore all students involved have had their bus-riding privileges suspended and will be disciplined in accordance to the student code-of-conduct. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.

Killeen Police assisted KISD police in this disturbance.