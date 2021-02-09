Multiple vehicles burglarized near Interstate 14

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police are investigating approximately 60 reports of vehicle burglaries which occurred in the parking lots of hotels between Jasper Road and W.S. Young Drive.

The burglaries occurred overnight on Tuesday, where the suspect(s) broke into the vehicles by breaking a window and rummaging through them for things to take. At least eight handguns were stolen, along with ammunition.

The department is urging citizens to remove and secure their belongings – especially firearms – from their vehicles overnight to ensure they do not end up in the wrong hands.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about these burglaries, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

The investigation to these burglaries is ongoing.

Sources: Killeen Police Department, Bell County Crime Stoppers