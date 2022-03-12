KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before noon.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Vega Lane in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon the officers arrival they located two victims suffering from a gunshot wound.

One was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White and the second was transported by EMS to McLane Children’s Hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

A third victim with unknown injuries was also transported by EMS to McLane Children’s Hospital.

Officers made entry into the residence and located a fourth victim with a gunshot wound and did not have any signs of life.

We are in the early stages of the investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.