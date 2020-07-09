Murder indictment returned in Harker Heights shooting

Willis Everett Washington II

A Bell County Grand jury has returned a murder indictment against a 49-year-old Harker Heights man in connection with an April 7th shooting of a woman.

Willis Everett Washington II remains in the Bell County Jail under $1.25 million bond on the murder charge and a separate charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Harker Heights police had gone to a home in the 800 block of Trail Crest about 3:00 a.m. on April 7 and found 47-year-old Latonya Washington dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told officers the shooting had followed a domestic disturbance at the home earlier in the evening.

Willis Washington was initially held as a person of interest under an investigative hold, but as officers delved into the details of the shooting, they later obtained a murder warrant and he was charged on April 9.

He has remained in the jail since that time.

