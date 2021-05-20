Murder indictment returned in November 2020 Temple North 6th Street shooting

A 22-year-old Temple man has been indicted on murder charges in the death of Clayton Pratt, who died following a shooting in a November 2020 Sunday evening shooting in the 300 block of North 6th Street in Temple.

Seth Allen Richards was developed as a suspect early in the investigation and police found him two days later based on tips and made the arrest at a home in the 600 block of North 8th.

Richards has remained in the Bell County Jail under $200,000 bond since his arrest.

“This is excellent work by our officers, investigators and our violent crimes task force,” Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said at the time of the arrest. “Taking this violent offender into custody keeps our public and our community safe and allows us to continue to focus not only on solving, but also preventing crime in Temple.”