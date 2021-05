Deputies in Madison County have taken into custody a man wanted for murder out of San Antonio.

Keith Corley was arrested Monday night with the assistance of Madisonville Police and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Corley is waiting extradition to face charges in Bexar County.

He had been sought in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier in the day Monday.

Twenty-four-year old Lamont Weaver was found shot at a San Antonio apartment complex following an argument that became violent.