COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A murder warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of 23-year-old Ricardo Ramirez.

The College Station Police Department says this warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Ramirez remains incarcerated.

This comes after a homicide investigation at the 2818 Place Apartments on December 31. It happened at 1300 Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Source: College Station Police Department