‘My Waco’ app set to launch in December

WACO, Texas – Wacoans will soon have a new tool at their fingertips. It’s what the City is calling a “resident engagement” solution, which will serve several purposes.

“Whether a water leak or a code violation, this will be an easy way for citizens to report this information and hopefully get a quick response from the city to address it,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

The “My Waco” app will be a one-stop-shop to report any issue in your area in hopes of bridging the gap between the city and its residents.

“We care so much about being able to easily engage with residents and constituents to make sure that they can report to us about city-related issues that they are facing in their neighborhoods or near their places of business,” said Meek.

Waco residents will have a new tool come December! 📱 Learn more about the My Waco App tonight at 5:30pm and 6pm on @KWKTFOX44! pic.twitter.com/dLc2qqIiAA — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) November 15, 2021

This means you will be able to easily report anything – from illegal dumping to code compliance concerns.

“Where a pothole might be, or some code violation of a neighboring property or graffiti might have shown up in the community that needs abatement, or litter on the side of the street that needs to be picked up, or any other city-related issue,” said Meek.

City of Waco Information Technology staff and Municipal Information staff are working closely with individual departments like Code Enforcement, Waco Police, Water Utility Services and Parks and Recreation to design the request and workflow of the system.

“I think apps are a great way to utilize technology, to bring efficiency, and streamline processes to anything and when it comes to communicating well with constituents. That’s something that we’re always looking to improve our processes on, and this is going to be one way to do that,” said Meek.

City Council will learn more about the My Waco app this Tuesday during work session.

“My expectation is that this is going to be a user-friendly way to report information that matters to residents and matters to the city,” said Meek.

It’s giving residents the chance to connect to the city like never before.

“I’m excited to bring this to the community,” said Meek.

The My Waco app will go live on all app stores on December 6th.