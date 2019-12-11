NAACP marches in Temple for Michael Dean

The Temple chapter of the NAACP is hoping to uncover more about the deadly police shooting that left Michael Dean dead.

A week after Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz shot and killed the 28-year-old, members of the NAACP are speaking out.

They want to know what happened right before the shooting. The group met in front of the Temple City Hall and will march to the Temple Police Department.

Chief Jim Tobin with the Temple Police Department held a press conference last week where no details were released about the current shooting investigation.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and Officer DeCruz is on paid administrative leave. That is standard procedure.