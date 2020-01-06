NAACP protests looking for answers in Michael Dean case

BELTON, Texas – It has been five weeks ever since the death of Michael Dean. But on Monday, the NCAAP was in Belton and demanding answers.

“As a parent of a child, there’s no way I would wait this long for answers. I would be dead or in jail,” one protester said at a demonstration for Michael Dean.

It’s been five weeks of waiting for the family of the 28-year-old unarmed man shot and killed by Temple PD Officer Carmen Decruz. They still haven’t received an update from authorities about what led to the death of the father of three, and the community is taking notice and growing impatient.

Decruz, for over a month now, has been paid by Temple tax payers. Those in the community say the protection and service they expect from officers in Decruz’s position are now what they are growing to fear.

“The force that was designed to protect us from people who have chosen not to follow the law, they’re the ones now that we’re needing protection from,” another protester said.

The main question in the center of Monday’s demonstration is what’s taking so long? Why so little information?

“We know that the young man did not have a weapon. We know that the young man’s car has been cleaned off. We know that at the incident location, its been cleaned up. So what are they looking at? What are they investigating?,” asked the president of Temple’s chapter of the NAACP.

Protesters say the lack of transparency regarding Dean’s homicide at the hand of police is concerning and deserves attention from everyone in the community, regardless of race.

“What is happening in our community is disgusting. And I understand that many people the same color as me may not feel comfortable standing up and saying something. They better hope and pray it’s never their child,” said another protester.