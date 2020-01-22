NAIA Softball World Series may come to Bryan College Station

Bryan College Station is in the running to be the home for the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics(NAIA) Softball World Series in 2021 and 2022.

The national event would bring ten teams from around the United States to Bryan College Station for one week of competition.

The games would be played at Davis Diamond and teams would practice at fields across the community.

City leaders say the event would bring more than $370,000 to area businesses, including the booking of 700+ hotel rooms.

The Senior Manager of Championship Events for NAIA will be in the cities on Friday, February 7th to visit with Bryan College Station Sports + Events staff.