Narcotics, Cash Seized after High speed Pursuit

Freestone County, Texas- A high-speed pursuit turns into a large cash and drugs seizure overnight.

On Thursday , at approximately 10pm, Navarro County notified Freestone County that they were in pursuit of 3 Dodge Challengers who were racing south bound on I-45 going speeds up to 170 miles per hour. All Freestone County law enforcement agencies responded as needed for the pursuit.

Teague PD was able to locate 1 of the Challengers in their pursuit as it was abandoned by the driver in their city. At this time it is believed to possibly be stolen.

Freestone County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield PD apprehended a second Dodge Challenger as they were in pursuit of the vehicle headed east bound on Hwy 84, going across the I-45 bridge, the Challenger went to make a left turn at the traffic light in attempt to get back on the interstate but spun out of control. FCSO Deputies immediately tried to block the subject from driving off and the driver hit and began pushing our Deputies Tahoe. The driver’s efforts of driving away were unsuccessful and he exited the vehicle and began running on foot through Sam’s Restaurant parking lot. Deputies and Fairfield PD entered into a foot pursuit.

Another Deputy and Fairfield PD Officer, still in their patrol vehicles, were able to intercept the suspect and make a safe and successful apprehension.

Upon further investigation, this specific Challenger was found to possess multiple narcotics, in the form of liquid and pills, and approximately $2,250.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Freestone County Jail for Evading Arrest w/Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention on foot, Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon on a Public Servant, Manufacturing and Delivery Controlled Substance, Possession Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana,Displaying False/Fictitious Registration

The investigation is still ongoing,