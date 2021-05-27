Narcotics, firearm and cash discovered during Falls County traffic stop

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Two people are in jail after a traffic stop in Falls County turned into so much more.

Falls County deputies, with the assistance of the Lott Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle early Thursday morning.

After a roadside investigation, deputies seized narcotics, a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash from the two people in the vehicle.

The driver faces multiple felony charges – including Manufacturing and Delivering a controlled substance. The passenger faces Possession of a Controlled Substance, and had an outstanding warrant.

Both individuals were transported to the Falls County Jail.

Source: Falls County Sheriff’s Office

