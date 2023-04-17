TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A motivational speaker, NASA astronaut and engineer will be lecturing at Temple College this Tuesday.

Dr. Jose M. Hernández is in Central Texas for a series of lectures and meetings with high school students, college students and community members at venues in Taylor and Temple on April 17 and 18. His lecture is called “Creating a Culture of STEM,” and focuses on encouraging students to investigate careers in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math – and also inspires them to pursue their dreams.

Hernández will speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Temple College’s Mary Alice Performing Arts Center, located at 2600 S. 1st Street. Free tickets are required for the events and are available first come, first serve by calling 254-298-8590 or emailing dana.palen@templejc.edu.

Hernández’s visit is sponsored by Temple College’s Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) L.E.A.D.S. team. The HSI L.E.A.D.S. team, under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Eva M. Munguia, works with students to complete their STEM degrees by nurturing their interests and helping bridge the gap from graduation to employment.