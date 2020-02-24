NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at the age of 101

Katherine Johnson, a mathematician on early space missions who was portrayed in film “Hidden Figures,” has died according to NASA.

The director of the space agency sent out this tweet Monday morning.

Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020

Johnson was one of the so-called “computers” who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand during NASA’s early years.

Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.

In 1961, Johnson worked on the first mission to carry an American into space. In 1962, she verified computer calculations that plotted John Glenn’s earth orbits.

According to her bio on NASA’s website, Johnson said her greatest contribution to space exploration was working on the calculations that helped synch Project Apollo’s Lunar Lander with the moon-orbiting Command and Service Module.

Johnson also worked on the Space Shuttle and the Earth Resources Satellite, and authored or coauthored 26 research reports.

She retired in 1986, after thirty-three years at Langley.

In 2015, at age 97, Katherine Johnson added another extraordinary achievement to her long list: President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.