National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Area police departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse, theft, and accidental consumption by children.

National Drug Take Back Day returns on Saturday, October 24th, and helps the public by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted drugs. People can bring their pills or patches for proper disposal to local police departments. You can even bring veterinarian medications for disposal.

Items to not bring include liquids, needles and aerosols – only pills or medical patches. This service is free and anonymous.

Dropoff sites in Central Texas include:

Robinson Police Department, located at 111 W. Lyndale Avenue in Robinson.

Waco Police Department, located at 3115 Pine Avenue in Waco.

McLennan Community College Police Department, located at 1400 College Drive in Waco.

The Waco Police Department drop-site will have extended hours. Starting October 23 and continuing through the weekend, citizens can leave unwanted drugs in a locked box in the lobby of the Waco Police Department 24 hours per day.