National Preparedness Month kicks off

WACO, Texas – It’s National Preparedness Month, and the National Weather Service wants to make sure everyone is prepared for all the possible natural disasters which could come their way.

National Preparedness Month is recognized every September.

“We just try to promote how to stay prepared, have a plan for natural disasters, and to make sure everyone is ready in case they actually occur,” says Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

This week, the National Weather Service out of Fort Worth is focusing on flood safety and the difference between generic flooding and flash flooding.

“Just generic flooding is when water rises occur over a long period of time. Especially when rain has fallen over a long time like several hours or days. Flash flooding is when we see a rapid rise in water, so a lot of rainfall in a short period of time, and the water responds very quickly,” says Barnes.

Flash flooding can happen very fast.

“It can take you off guard. It happens really quickly in areas that are prone to flooding. These flash floods can happen very quickly and without warning,” says Barnes.

There are ways to avoid being caught in the current.

“Never drive into flooded roadways. Always drive around. If you can’t find you’re way around seek higher ground. You don’t ever want to drive into the flooded road. If there is a chance of flooding in your area then have multiple ways to receive warnings whether it be your phone or a weather radio or your TV. Always have multiple ways to receive warnings if you’re expecting flooding,” says Barnes.

Everyone should also pay attention to the latest forecasts.

“Paying attention to the weather, especially during the rainy months when we see a lot of rainfall in the same area over and over again, just paying attention to the weather is the best way to stay prepared for these big flood events,” says Barnes.