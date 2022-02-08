NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas – A suspect in a Navarro County homicide case has been apprehended in Waller County.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office dispatched several deputies Monday night to the 100 block of Bonner Avenue in Angus, Texas, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 82-year-old Phil Clark – with a gunshot wound to the head. Clark was transported to the Navarro Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, officers identified 20-year-old Michael Preston Edwards as the suspect of this shooting. Edwards fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Edwards left the scene in a 2012 red Nissan Altima. During the course of the investigation, officers found Edwards’ location and notified a DPS Texas Ranger in the Houston area. Edwards was found and arrested in Hempstead, Texas – in Waller County – on a murder warrant out of Navarro County.

Edwards was arraigned in Waller County, and will be transported back to the Navarro County Justice Center. This case is still under further investigation.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office