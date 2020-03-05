Navarro County Sheriff’s seize malnourished cattle

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas- Navarro County Sheriff’s Office executed an animal seizure warrant that led to the arrest of 2 suspects.

According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, on Tuesday, March 3rd, deputies executed an animal seizure warrant for 32 head of cattle in the 7000 block of FM 1126 Barry.

Deputies located evidence of deceased cattle along with several head of emaciated cattle on the property.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene for a disturbing case of cruelty to animals.

The cattle were taken directly to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.