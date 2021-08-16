Navasota man dies in Grimes County crash

The Department of Public Safety reports an 84-year-old Navasota man has been found dead in the wreckage of his vehicle.

A DPS spokesman said the wreck was spotted and reported about 9:20 a.m. Sunday along State Highway 105 about 5.7 miles east of Navasota.

The victim, identified as 84-year-old Jervis Muwwakkil was found deceased still buckled in behind the wheel of his 1997 Chevy Suburban.

Investigating troopers said it appeared he had been eastbound on SH 105 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered a grassy ditch, then continued for what was described as an extended distance before rolling over into a dry creek bed.

It was not known how long the wreck might have been there before being spotted.